Monday’s Forecast: Sunny and nice start to the week!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and fair skies. Expect lots more sunshine today despite a cold front moving through East Texas. The front will turn winds from the north by midday, but no rain is expected as skies will stay mostly sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures today will reach the mid 60s and fall into the mid 30s overnight. More sunshine and light winds are expected tomorrow with high temperatures in the lower 60s. South winds pick up midweek and temperatures begin to warm up. Expect more clouds and temperatures in the 70s by Thursday and Friday. A chance for a few showers on Thursday but a much more likely chance for thunderstorms to develop late Friday. This is along a strong cold front that will arrive late Friday and could bring some stronger storms to East Texas. Timing and exact threats are still to be determined as this continues to be a developing system. Stay tuned for the latest details.