Pineywoods Community Academy to enact new traffic plan on South Raguet Street

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department said they are assisting Pineywoods Community Academy with its a traffic plan to make the morning and afternoon commute less congested for drivers and safer for students.
According to a Facebook post, South Raguet Street in front of the school will become a one-way street from 7:15-8 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m when class is in session.
The post asks driver to please slow down, pay attention, put the cellphones down and allow extra time for your morning and afternoon commute.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.