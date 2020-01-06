Vandals cause extensive damage to SFA softball field

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The the coaching staff at Stephen F. Austin State University returned from the winter break to a destroyed outfield.
Sometime over the weekend it appears that someone drove at least one truck onto the outfield of the Ladyjacks facility and did doughnuts, causing extensive damage to the grass.
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said the university was using the day to determine what would need to be done to the field and then start an action plan to get it done.
The SFA softball players are set to begin practice next week when students get back from winter break. The school also was set to host a camp this weekend. Ivey says several of those activities will have to be moved to the football field.
The first home game of the season is February 19 against Prairie View A&M.
The SFA Athletic department has filed police reports with the University police department and the Nacogdoches Police Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the SFA Athletic Department or one of the two police departments.
