AC men’s basketball falls late to Bossier

From Gary Stallard/Angelina Athletics
The Angelina College Roadrunners had a chance right at the end.
With the Roadrunners trailing Bossier Parish Community College 72-70 with just 12 seconds to play, Chance Brown intentionally missed a free-throw attempt, leading to a ‘Runner rebound and an opportunity to tie the game or take the lead.
But AC’s next two field-goal attempts misfired, leaving the Roadrunners on the short end of a 73-70 loss Monday at Shands Gymnasium.
The loss was just the second in conference play for the Roadrunners, who fell to 8-8, 3-2 on the season.
Travis Henson led the ‘Runners with 16 points; Gwarren Douglas and Tayvion Johnson added 10 points each. AC finished the game with 31 points off the bench and a 40-34 edge in rebounding, but the Cavs countered with 19 points off 19 AC turnovers.
BPCC’s Diamante Brown led all scorers with 26 points. Joshua Davis added 17.
The Roadrunners will travel to Carthage on Wednesday to face Panola College for a 7 p.m. start. AC’s next home game will be as part of Saturday’s women’s/men’s doubleheader. The Lady Roadrunners host Bossier Parish Community College at 2 p.m., and the Roadrunners take on Trinity Valley Community College at 4 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium.