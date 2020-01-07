Better East Texas: Recovering from the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The holiday season has wound down, but the impact of the holiday season will linger for awhile. We see it in our pocket book, our schedule, and for many, we see the impact in our emotions and mental health.
The holidays can be a trigger point for depression and depression-related conditions. Experts have tips to minimize the damage that the holidays can do, such as setting reasonable expectations, managing eating and drinking and financial outlay. But, sadly, for many, those do little to help.
We oftentimes look back on what holidays used to mean to us – our childhood experiences, family experiences and other settings that seemed like more positive times. But the reality is that life goes on, people in our lives change or are no longer here, and generally we remember some of the high points, not the low points, that make looking back very appealing.
We can also languish in our current situations, which piles on anxiety and brings depression. So this is a time for all of us to embrace those that are close to us, listen and look for those loved ones in our midst that might be struggling and act. Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean that the impact mentally will end. For some we will need to help them take action towards improving mental health, and for others we just need to love on them.
Either way, look for those around us who don’t necessarily need more gifts or holiday meals – they might just need more of us in the new year. And that will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.