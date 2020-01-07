Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in finding sex assault suspect

From Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - Edward Anthony Neveu, a 43-year-old black male, is wanted in Angelina County for Burglary of a Habitation and Aggravated Sexual Assault, and Crime Stoppers wants to pay someone a cash reward for telling us where officers can arrest him.
According to an Angelina County Sheriff’s Department investigation, December 12, Neveu burglarized the home of a female and, while displaying a handgun, physically and sexually assaulted her. The victim, a person known to Neveu prior to the crime, suffered serious injury, requiring hospitalization.
Neveu, a 43-year-old black male, has family living in Lufkin but officers believe he has fled Angelina County.
The listed warrant information was correct when published but may change before being read. Warrants must be verified before arrest. Do not attempt to apprehend this person yourself; Crime Stoppers will not pay a reward to anyone involved in such action.
If you know the CURRENT location of Edward Anthony Neveu, you can contact Crime Stoppers. You'll see other requests to assist in locating Edward Neveu but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information that is already known to law enforcement cannot be rewarded.