Divorce rates increase during January in Texas Panhandle

“I’ve never really asked, but my since of it is, is that with the holidays you know Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanuka, and just wanting to have a happy time. They normally wait until after that to deal with the divorces. I think that when people start the new year it’s like New Year’s resolutions, it’s time to be healthier, it’s time to be happier, and so my since of it is that may be part of some peoples resolutions,” said Stewart R. Werner, an attorney and counselor at law.