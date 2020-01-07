East Texas Ag News: Tips on which leaves to use to build up soil

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Have you ever heard of incorporating leaves into your soil to build it up?
Angelina County’s county extension agent says it’s great advice. Do it as often as you can, except with your nut tree leaves.
Pecan, hickory and black walnut have their own herbicidal properties. Nut tree leaves are able to produce one or more biochemicals that influence the growth, survival, and reproduction of other organisms.
So if you were to put nut tree leaves into your garden, it wouldn’t produce anything. Instead, use nut tree leaves as a mulch around established plants.
