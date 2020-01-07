First Alert: One more nice day before clouds, rain chances return to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a great looking weather day in East Texas, almost reminiscent of some spring time weather and not the cold we are accustomed to experiencing in early January.
It will be a cold night under the stars and clear skies, with overnight lows dropping down to near freezing.
After a cold start to your Wednesday, southerly winds will ensue, leading to a quick warm-up, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 60’s.
Those southerly winds will be breezy and will be feeding into a developing western storm system, one that will bring us cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain showers on Thursday followed by an 80% chance of heavy thunderstorms, some even severe, by Friday evening and Friday night.
Since we are looking at the possibility of severe weather coming into play by week’s end, we still have a First Alert Weather Day in place for all of our KTRE viewing area for the time period ranging from Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible when this Pacific storm system comes barreling through the Piney Woods Friday night.
In addition to the threat for severe weather, rainfall amounts of one-to-two inches will be on the agenda before we see drier weather return by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks great before more clouds and some low-to-modest chances for rain enter the picture by the early-to-middle part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.