First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

The chance for rain will begin Thursday with light showers and patchy drizzle possible across all of East Texas. This activity could continue into Friday morning. Some areas will see a break in the rainfall through Friday afternoon. Late Friday, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop with the potential to quickly become strong to severe. Then, overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through just ahead of the cold front, coming to an end by late Saturday morning.