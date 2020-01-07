First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING
A strong storm system will be approaching East Texas by Friday afternoon. Ahead of this upper-level low-pressure system, breezy south winds will bring deep level moisture to the region along with very warm temperatures for this time of the year. All of that will help fuel the development of thunderstorms along and just ahead of a cold front that will push through early Saturday morning.
The chance for rain will begin Thursday with light showers and patchy drizzle possible across all of East Texas. This activity could continue into Friday morning. Some areas will see a break in the rainfall through Friday afternoon. Late Friday, a few isolated thunderstorms could develop with the potential to quickly become strong to severe. Then, overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through just ahead of the cold front, coming to an end by late Saturday morning.
Any storm that becomes strong to severe has the potential to have large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall could cause some flash flooding in a few areas as well. Saturday afternoon, skies will begin to clear with breezy northwest winds and cooler conditions persisting through the weekend.
