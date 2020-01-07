January unofficially known as “divorce month”

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With a new year comes new life changes, and for some, that may involve getting a divorce. Over time January has become, unofficially known as “divorce month.”
The Law Office of Paul Robbins has been busy this year.
“We got calls on the 26th, we had consults set on the 26th, and basically we’ve had people in here every day,” said Paul Robbins, senior attorney.
The family law area is pretty quiet during the holidays and picks up immediately following them.
“People have spent family quality time together, and maybe too much during the holidays. A lot of people try to get through the holidays for family, for kids,” said Robbins. “And then they are ready to make a new start at the first of the year.”
When considering or going through with a divorce, Robbins said it’s important to remember to seek professional guidance. All family law cases are very fact-specific.
“People need to understand that their divorce is unique. It’s different than anybody else’s divorce,” said Robbins. “And I tell people, you know, I’ve got great friends, but I wouldn’t have them take out my appendix or do my taxes. I’d have people who are specialists do those things.”
Each year they go to the Advanced Family Law seminar and get three, four-inch binders on changes from the previous year.
“So even if you did have an identical case, it can change from year to year because Texas Family Law is one of the fastest moving areas of law, anywhere in the country,” said Robbins.
When people want to speak to a family law attorney, their office takes people through the steps, start to finish, of all that is involved in a divorce.
“We just kind of sit down, over about an hour period of time, and break it down for people so that they’ve got a firm understanding and can make some informed choices,” said Robbins.
Robbins said another reason couples wait for the new year is because people gain access to income tax returns so they have the money and the resources to hire an attorney.
