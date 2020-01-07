Natasha Mack named Big 12 Player of the Week

She added two steals and one block in the victory. With her performance against Kansas, Mack narrowly missed recording the program’s second-ever triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocked shots. She became just the second player nationally since 1999-00 to score 25+ points, grab 20+ boards and block 9+ shots in a game. Additionally, Mack has now recorded three of the 10 20-rebound games in program history.