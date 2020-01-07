Natasha Mack named Big 12 Player of the Week

From the Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career following a historic performance in OSU’s Big 12 opener it was announced today by the league office.
A junior forward, Mack recorded the 10th and 11th double-doubles of her career in victories over Duquesne and Kansas, as she averaged 23.0 points and 15.5 rebounds over the two games. Against the Dukes, the Lufkin, Texas native scored 21 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.
She added two steals and one block in the victory. With her performance against Kansas, Mack narrowly missed recording the program’s second-ever triple-double, finishing with 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocked shots. She became just the second player nationally since 1999-00 to score 25+ points, grab 20+ boards and block 9+ shots in a game. Additionally, Mack has now recorded three of the 10 20-rebound games in program history.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.