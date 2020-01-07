Pineywoods Community Academy outlines new drop-off, pick-up procedures

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A safer method for morning drop off and afternoon pick-up began this morning at Pineywoods Community Academy.
South Raguet Street will now be a one-way street during drop-off from 7 to 8:15 a.m., as well as afternoon pick-up from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There are three lanes:
- The first lane, closest to the building, is designed for high school and middle school traffic
- The middle lane must turn right for elementary school traffic
- The third lane will either turn right for elementary drop-off or for traffic passing through
The city asks that drivers do not park at the library. The City of Lufkin has constructed a staff parking lot which has opened parking in front of the swim center for parents.
As of Tuesday, Lufkin police will be present at the library to ensure only library patrons use the library lot.
