Son of former greeting card writer asks public to send her cards for 78th birthday

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The son of a Jefferson woman hopes East Texans will help him surprise his mother for her birthday by sending her birthday cards.
Karen Rutz turns 78 on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Rutz was formerly a Hallmark greeting card writer, so her son thought to surprise her by asking everyone to send his mother a card to help mark her birthday.
“When I grew up, I moved to East Texas. When she got into some health issues, I had to move her down here,” Matt Rutz said. “I always felt kind of guilty for pulling her away from what she knew.”
Matt said his mother always enjoyed sharing her work with her two sons when they were kids.
“It’s the opportunity to give something back to her. I know I don’t have the means to give her the best life I can give her; [I just] want to give her a day of joy," Matt Rutz said.
Karen’s birthday isn’t until Jan. 15, but her son said if you’d like to send her a birthday card, you can send it at any time.
“She expresses [emotion] physically, and I guess that came out through her writing and through her actions,” Matt said.
“Even today, 50 years after the cards were originally wrote, you can still feel the passion and the importance religion was in her life."
You can send Karen a card by mailing it to Magnolia Place, 1307 Martin Luther King Dr, Jefferson, TX 75657. Her son said to make sure you put ‘Karen Rutz’ as the recipient.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.