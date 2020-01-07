Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will continue to warm today to the lower 60s with clear and sunny skies. Overnight, we will cool to the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be a very similar day, with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. Showers will move in for Thursday as temperatures become unseasonably warm in the lower 70s. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Friday into early Saturday. We are expecting showers for most of the day on Friday with strong to possibly severe storms moving in late in the day. Storms will continue throughout the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, with the severe potential almost zero by daybreak. The biggest threats that we are monitoring are the potential for tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and isolated flash flooding. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App Downloaded so you can stay weather alert before, during, and after this weather event. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 50s and we will see partly sunny skies. More clouds and showers return for Monday.