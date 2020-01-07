From weekend cameraman to VP of large TV corporation, Streit’s East Texas roots run deep

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - When Brad Streit left his home in Taylor, Texas for college at Stephen F. Austin State University, he had dreams of making it in Hollywood as a cinematographer. Streit recalls, “In college I was told time and again the importance of getting experience. And working at a television station was the best way to get a lot of it fast”. He got the next opening at the local TV station, KTRE, and started working as a weekend cameraman. With that first job, Streit learned that career success meant sacrifice, “giving up fraternity activities and a hot, understanding girlfriend who became my wife”. Now, after more than forty years in the TV broadcast business, Streit is retiring from his position as Senior Vice President from Gray Television, the nation’s third largest owner of local TV stations.
Success came quite “fast” for Streit. At age 23, he became general manager of WBTI in Cincinnati, OH. A few years later, he was back at KTRE as Station Manager. Instead of shooting movies, Streit’s career focus became broadcast television management. By 1983, Streit was station manager at WLBT Television in Jackson, MS, a station steeped in history during the civil rights movement. Prior to Streit’s arrival, WLBT had its FCC license revoked due to racial practices, putting many succeeding station management decisions and actions in the spotlight in the following years, including his tenure there
. “Through it all”, Streit says, “the most important thing I learned was to do what’s right even when it’s the most difficult thing to do”.
In 1990 Streit was back in his native Texas where he would spend the remainder of his broadcast management career. He served as General Manager of KLTV in Tyler, TX, convincing its owners to dramatically upgrade the station’s location and facilities. “That stake in the ground established a foundation that still lives and breathes at KLTV today as a leader in the industry,” Streit said. Streit would take his broadcast career to a higher level as a Senior Vice President with Raycom, overseeing a portfolio of 15 TV stations, including KLTV. With the acquisition of Raycom by Gray Television in 2019, Streit continued his management role as a Senior Vice President.
Streit has served on both the ABC and CBS affiliate boards and is a past chairman of the Texas Association of Broadcasters. Over the years, he has received countless awards for his leadership and community involvement, including the Texas Association of Broadcasters 2018 Pioneer of the Year Award. “Brad represents the best in local broadcasters. A big part of his legacy is his ability to identify and train future leaders”, said Hilton Howell Jr., Gray’s Chairman and CEO.
Streit has been married to Suzi for 39 years and has three sons and five grandchildren. He’s looking forward to enjoying his family and those date nights he gave up in college when he dreamed of becoming a cameraman.