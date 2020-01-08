Corporate leader donates airport landing lights to improve pilots’ ‘impression’ of Nacogdoches.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches leaders gave a public thank you to Elliott Electric Supply for a $45,000 donation for the installation of a “precision approach path indicator,” a system that pilots refer to as PAPI.
“The PAPI turns red and white,” explained Elliott president Billy Elliott. “It tells me I’m on the exact timing. I can come down at 3-degrees and that way I’m assured I’m not going to hit any trees or anything like that.”
Airport manager Joe Cefalu said the donation will add PAPI lights to a second runway approach.
“They’re very noticeable in airplanes, and pilots can see them from a great distance away at night especially,” Cefalu said.
That’s what the system assures pilots. This is what it can do for the community," Elliott said.
“The airport is the entry into Nacogdoches. It’s the introduction to Nacogdoches for a lot of important people,” Elliott said. “It’s an opportunity for us to build better corporate growth in Nacogdoches.”
Elliott spoke plainly to city dignitaries about what happens when corporate leaders use the airport.
“They don’t get the right impression. We don’t have cell service here,” Elliott said. “The runway could be extended slightly. I go to smaller towns, and they have FBOs (fixed-base operator) that are much nicer than what we have here.”
Elliott laid it on the line to help the city do more to land additional corporate leaders.
“We appreciate Nacogdoches. We love being here," Elliott said. "We would like more people to establish Nacogdoches as a headquarter location and we think the airport is a vital communication link.”
