DFPS searching for 3-year-old Smith County boy who has been exposed to drugs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking the public’s help locating a preschool-age boy.
The child, Cash Rider, 3, is believed to be with his mother, Sharlanda McCoy, 50. The child was ordered into state custody by a judge on January 3. He has not been seen since, DFPS says. McCoy was last seen in the Tyler area.
Alternatively, Cash may be with his father, Lee Rider, age 40.
According to an affidavit filed with 321st District Judge Robert Wilson in Smith County, based on hair samples taken from the child, he has been regularly exposed to amphetamines and methamphetamines, DFPS says.
If you know where the child or the mother may be, please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 903-312-8675.
Neither parent had legal custody of the child. It is unknown whether he is in any danger.
