FAWD remains in place for entire KTRE viewing area for Friday afternoon, night

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the threat for severe weather looking more likely for the end of the week, we have kept a First Alert Weather Day in place for all of our KTRE viewing area for the time period ranging from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.
All modes of severe weather will be in play with damaging winds being our highest and most likely overall threat with the storm complex that rolls through the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas on Friday night. However, isolated tornadoes will be possible along and even ahead of the main line of thunderstorms due to the wind profile that will be taking place across our part of the state.
It should be noted that isolated, severe storms that can produce tornadoes could fire up as early as late Friday afternoon and last into the early evening hours. Since these storms will be isolated, not everyone will be impacted.
However, nearly all of East Texas will be impacted by a line of storms that takes shape in central Texas and races eastward by late Friday evening.
We have laid out a timeline on when this main storm complex that is capable of putting down some damaging winds is likely to impact your community.
Areas from Palestine to Crockett and along the Trinity River could see these heavy storms between 6 and 9 p.m. For residents who live in Nacogdoches, Lufkin, and along the Highway 59 corridor, your timeline should be in the 9 p.m. to midnight window. Finally, residents who live along the Highway 96 corridor, say from Center to San Augustine and down to Jasper, should expect these storms to race through your part of East Texas sometime around midnight to 3 a.m. Saturday morning.
Since these storms could turn severe and may be moving in during the early overnight hours, make sure you download our free, KTRE First Alert weather mobile app. By setting up your home location, you will get notified about any severe weather warning that may be issued where you live. It is vital you have a way to get the weather warnings where you live Friday night since these storms could develop quickly and without much lead time.
Make sure you stay weather alert and remain with our First Alert weather team as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.