First Alert: Clouds and showers return on Thursday before strong storms arrive Friday night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have been the recipients of some great weather in East Texas this past week, but some notable changes start coming our way as we round out the week.
Look for increasing clouds overnight, with low temperatures not as cold as recent nights. Wake-up temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the lower 50’s.
South winds will be breezy, if not gusty, at times on Thursday. These southerly winds will combine with increasing moisture levels to give us a 40% chance of passing showers throughout the day tomorrow under cloudy skies.
Most of your Friday will feature cloudy skies to go along with warm, humid, and damp conditions before a potent storm system brings in an 80% chance of some strong-to-severe thunderstorms by late Friday afternoon and continuing through the early overnight hours.
Since we are looking at the possibility of severe weather rumbling through East Texas, we have kept a First Alert Weather Day in place for all of our KTRE viewing area for the time period ranging from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Damaging winds will be our main severe threat, but isolated tornadoes and some hailstones will be possible, too.
In addition to the threat for severe weather, heavy rainfall is also a distinct possibility, with one-to-two inches of rain on the agenda before we see drier weather return by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks great before more clouds and some low-to-modest chances for rain enter the picture by the early-to-middle part of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.