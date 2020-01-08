FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms likely Friday afternoon to early Saturday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We continue to monitor a strong storm system headed for East Texas that will likely cause strong to severe thunderstorms for our area by Friday afternoon and evening. Ahead of the storm system, breezy south winds will be increasing moisture and temperatures across the region, adding fuel to the upper-level low-pressure system as it dives south into the central U.S. late Thursday into early Friday morning. Thursday will begin with clouds and the chance for drizzle. A few scattered light showers will be possible off and on through the day Thursday. Some light drizzle or light showers are possible early Friday as well, but the chance for strong storms will hold off until Friday afternoon and evening.
Almost all of East Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for severe storms as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center. The main threats with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. The threat for flash flooding is low, but heavy rainfall is likely in a few areas. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop early Friday afternoon but the more likely chance for strong storms will be along the cold front as it pushes into the area late Friday afternoon and through the evening hours. The rain will come to an end from northwest to southeast during the overnight hours and into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be cooler with some blustery north winds and some clearing by late afternoon.