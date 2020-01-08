Texas, Colorado game wardens work together to convict Nacogdoches County man in ‘major’ poaching case

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Hearings are still pending on what one Texas game warden called the biggest poaching case he would ever work, which ended in the arrest of a Nacogdoches County man.
Raymond Muse of Chireno isn’t commenting on the case. His December guilty plea to willful destruction of wildlife in Colorado led to a uncommon $53,000 fine, in addition to a two years of supervised probation and a court-ordered suspension of all hunting, fishing and trapping related activities.
Texas game wardens assisted Colorado game wardens by obtaining search warrants, including that of Muse’s cell phone, and collecting testimony from those who knew Muse.
The case is a keen example of how game wardens collaborate over state lines conduct detective work to build a case.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch and Texas game warden Randy Stovall spoke with Donna McCollum about the case that they describe as the biggest in their careers.
