22 Texas Tech falls to #4 Baylor, 57-52

(Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)
By Pete Christy | January 7, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 3:55 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The #22 Red Raiders suffered their first loss at home this season as #4 Baylor pulled out a 57-52 conference win at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tech trailed 21-18 at the half. The Red Raiders trailed throughout but they kept battling.

Baylor, who won their 11th straight game, dominated the boards, out rebounding the Red Raiders 43-24.

Texas Tech struggled at the free throw line making 5 of 12 from the line.

Jahmi’us Ramsey led the way with 18. Kyler Edwards added 10.

The Red Raiders fall to 10-4 overall and 1-1 in the Big 12.

Tech is at #17 West Virginia 5pm Saturday.

