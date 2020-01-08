TxDOT installs new traffic signal on US 69 at FM 326 North in Angelina County

By T'Ebonie Tanner and KTRE Digital Media Staff | January 8, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST - Updated January 8 at 10:48 AM

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Motorists traveling on U.S. 69 in Angelina County will need to pay attention to a new traffic signal in front of the Sterling Lumber Company.

TxDOT installed and activated the signal between Lufkin and Huntington on Wednesday morning.

Lighted message boards are in place to warn motorists of the newly placed signal. Work on Wednesday will also include striping at the intersection of FM 326 North and US 69.

In March, Texas Transportation Commissioners approved the $114,856 project after the completion of a traffic study and recommendation for its approval by the Lufkin District.

