UTEP looks for home win vs Southern Miss

STEPPING UP: Bryson Williams has averaged 18.4 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Miners. Souley Boum has complemented Williams and is putting up 10.3 points per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Gabe Watson, who is averaging 13.1 points.GIFTED GABE: Watson has connected on 29.6 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.