Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Winds will be breezy this afternoon, which will help bring our temperatures to the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Overnight we will remain on the warm side, in the mid-50s. Tomorrow expect off and on showers as a warm front moves through, bringing our temperatures to the low 70s. We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday night through Saturday morning. We are expecting strong to potentially severe storms to come through East Texas mainly in the overnight hours. The biggest threat will be gusty, damaging winds. We are also keeping a close eye on the potential for tornadic activity and large hail. These storms will bring with them brief periods of very heavy rainfall, so flash flooding is also a concern. Now is a good time to review your severe weather action plan with your family and to download our First Alert Weather App. By the time the sun comes up on Saturday morning, most of the strong weather will have moved out of East Texas, and we will even see some sunshine by the afternoon. To end the weekend we will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. A few showers could pop up on Monday afternoon as cloud cover makes its way back into our area. Clear and sunny skies will return on Tuesday of next week.