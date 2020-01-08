Wednesday’s Weather: One more nice, sunny day before the rain returns!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s this morning. This will be our last sunny day before clouds and rain chances return to the forecast. Breezy at times through the afternoon today and high temperatures getting close to 70 degrees. Clouds roll in tonight with mostly cloudy skies for the next couple of days. Scattered showers and patchy drizzle are possible off and on all day tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will still reach the 70s with breezy south winds. Friday during the day could be rainy at times with strong south winds and temperatures continuing to reach the mid 70s. By Friday late afternoon and evening, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Any strong to severe storm could produce damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end early Saturday with blustery northwest winds and cooler temperatures behind the cold front. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will barely reach 50 degrees, but should warm back to near 60 by Sunday afternoon.