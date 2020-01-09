Bane, TCU host Oklahoma St.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Bane, Jaire Grayer and Edric Dennis Jr. have collectively scored 46 percent of TCU's points this season. For Oklahoma State, Waters, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 34.4 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.