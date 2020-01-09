Chance for severe weather increases for First Alert Weather Day Friday through Saturday

The only significant change over the past 12 hours has been the addition of a MODERATE RISK for Significant Severe Weather for portions of East Texas. The NE sections of East Texas are now under this Moderate Risk which means that there is now a 45% chance for significant severe weather. This area includes the cities of Henderson, Kilgore, Longview, Carthage, Center, Marshall, Jefferson, Gilmer, Lone Star, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, and Atlanta...along with all surrounding cities. Please check out the graphic to see exactly where this is. The Greatest Threat remains Strong Thunderstorm Winds of 70-80 mph plus, followed by isolated tornadoes, large hail, and some flash flooding. The time-line appears to be from the late afternoon hours on Friday, until the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. With the threat of these powerful winds, trees are likely to come down, powerlines as well, and objects not tied down will be thrown around. All of East Texas is under the ENHANCE RISK for significant severe weather which is the 30% chance for strong/severe storms to occur. So, we are all going to need to be WEATHER ALERT during the day on Friday, into Saturday morning.