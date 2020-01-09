ETN interview: Game show fan discusses 2nd match of ‘Jeopardy!’ GOAT tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Game show enthusiast Michael Hetrick stopped by the East Texas Now desk again on Wednesday to discuss the second match in the “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time tournament.
Hetrick, a former KLTV and KTRE meteorologist, spoke with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler Thursday about the second match featuring Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, and James Holzhauer.
In Tuesday night’s match, Holzhauer gambled big sums on Daily Doubles and answered many of them right. As a result, he beat Jennings and Rutter by a wide margin. Rutter wound up with a negative point total in the second game and wasn’t allowed to compete in Final Jeopardy.
“Last night, Brad didn’t have a really great show,” Hetrick said. “Maybe he’s going to have a slow build-up and do really well tonight.”
The ratings for the primetime “Jeopardy!’ shows have been going up. Hetrick said he read in one source that almost 15 million people viewed the second round of the GOAT tournament.
The former KLTV meteorologist said he would have a hard time predicting the winner of tonight’s match.
“I’m hoping it’s Brad tonight,” Hetrick said. “If James or Ken wins tonight, it’s going to be tough for Brad to come back.
Going into Round 3 of the GOAT tournament, Holzhauer and Jennings have each won one match.
According to one source, the first match of the GOAT tournament, which aired Tuesday night during the primetime hours, was viewed by about 14 million people. Hetrick said.
Starting at 7 p.m. tonight, the three Jeopardy titans will square off in their second match.
“Each show is a stand-alone match consisting of two complete Jeopardy! games,” an article on jeopardy.com stated. “The winner of each match will be decided by their total point score of the two games. The first to win three matches receives $1 million and, more importantly, the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time. The two non-winners will each receive $250,000.”
The shows will air on ABC.
