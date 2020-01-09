First Alert: Severe weather likely come Friday night

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Breezy, south winds have quickly brought back the clouds and warmth to the Piney Woods. It is also noticeably more humid, which will help feed into the western storm system tomorrow that will bring us a round of strong and severe thunderstorms.
Most of your Friday will feature cloudy skies to go along with warm, humid, and damp conditions before a potent storm system brings in some strong-to-severe thunderstorms by late Friday afternoon and continuing through the early overnight hours. The chance for thunderstorms on Friday night will be 90%.
Since we are looking at the possibility of severe weather rumbling through East Texas, we have kept a First Alert Weather Day in place for all of our KTRE viewing area for the time period ranging from late Friday afternoon through Friday night.
Damaging winds will be our main severe threat, but isolated tornadoes and some hailstones will be possible, too.
In addition to the threat for severe weather, heavy rainfall is also a distinct possibility, with one-to-two inches of rain on the agenda before we see drier weather return by Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks great as we will get a calm day with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
However, a retreating warm front and upper level disturbances moving overhead will quickly bring back the clouds and some wet weather for several days next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.