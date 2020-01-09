First Alert Weather Day in effect for Friday afternoon into Saturday morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is still in effect for Friday afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning.
The threat for severe weather continues to look likely for Friday into Saturday as a strong storm system approaches East Texas. Strong southerly winds Thursday into Friday will bring in deep layer moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and help warm temperatures into the 70s ahead of a cold front that will reach the region by Friday night.
Within this warm, moist air, thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as Friday afternoon in parts of East Texas. Any storm that develops during the warmest part of the day Friday will have a very likely chance for quickly strengthening and becoming severe. The main threat with these storms will be isolated tornadoes, straight-line winds, and hail.
Then, as the cold front reaches near the I-35 corridor in Central Texas, a line of storms will develop along the front and push into East Texas by Friday evening. This line will most likely increase in intensity as it moves into better moisture and energy in the airmass over the eastern half of the state.
The main threat with these storms will be damaging winds in excess of 70-80 mph wind gusts, isolated tornadoes and possibly flash flooding with the heavy rainfall. This line of storms will progress from west to east across East Texas late Friday into early Saturday morning.
Once the cold front arrives, the severe weather threat will diminish and skies will clear by Saturday afternoon.
This is a good time to plan for the chances of significant severe storms. Make sure batteries are charged in case power is interrupted. Please make sure you know where your Tornado Safe Spot is...Yes, the Smallest, Windowless, Interior room in your home. Please download the KLTV Weather App if you have not done so already. Click here to download it for iPhone users and here for Android users.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.