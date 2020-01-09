First Alert severe weather update for Friday

(KTRE) - We are now just one day away from a severe weather outbreak that is likely to unfold across all of Deep East Texas. Therefore, a First Alert Weather Day will remain in place starting Friday afternoon and going through Friday night.
Most of our KTRE viewing area remains in a medium risk (level 2 out of 4) on our severe storm risk scale, which us unchanged from the past few days. However, a sliver of East Texas, extending from Garrison to Center and extending up north to Shreveport is now in a high risk (level 3 out of 4) for severe thunderstorms Friday night.
All modes of severe weather will be in play with damaging winds being our highest and most likely overall threat with the storm complex that rolls through the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas on Friday night. With the main storm complex moving through anywhere from 10 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday, 60-80 mph winds will be likely for many communities.
Therefore, make sure you take the necessary precautions to secure any outdoor items that could be tossed around by the winds, such as trash cans and lawn furniture.
It should be noted, however, isolated tornadoes will be possible along and even ahead of the main line of thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and Friday evening due to the wind profile that will be taking place across our part of the state. Even though these cells will be isolated in nature, they would be the storms that would have a higher probability of producing tornadoes.
Since these storms could turn severe and will be moving in during the early overnight hours, make sure you download our free, KTRE First Alert weather mobile app. By setting up your home location, you will get notified about any severe weather warning that may be issued where you live. It is vital you have a way to get the weather warnings where you live Friday night since these storms will be racing through East Texas when many of you will be sleeping.
Make sure you stay weather alert and remain with our First Alert weather team as we continue to fine-tune the forecast.