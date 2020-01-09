Hacked Kentucky road sign asked drivers to ‘send nudes'

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A roadside sign in a Kentucky county asked drivers for a pretty personal request.
The sign on Ky. 92 in Whitley County asked people to "send nudes."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign was hacked on Thursday.
A contractor on the project turned off the board and changed the message. Officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and not the state.
They say it was password-protected, and someone was able to get past that and change the message.
The phrase is a popular internet meme that shows up unexpectedly in social media videos.
