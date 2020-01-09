Harris’ Game-High 24 points paces Lumberjacks in tight Southland bout

» The 'Jacks were accurate from behind the arc, connecting on 7-14 shots from distance, but the Islanders shot an uncharacteristically high 58.8 percent (10-17) from beyond the arc in the upset bid. » The 'Jacks shared the ball well, recording an assist on 70% of made field goals. Kensmil, Comeaux and Ware each dished out four helpers in the contest. » SFA lost despite a 29-26 rebounding advantage, which included 15 offensive rebounds. » Kevon Harris led the 'Jacks with a game-high 24 points, connecting on four of his six attempts from beyond the arc and knocking down eight free throws. » SFA erased a nine-point halftime deficit by way of a 42-34 scoring advantage in the second half.