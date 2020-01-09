Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BABY IN BACKPACK
Baby dies after being put in backpack; Texas man charged
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A West Texas man accused of putting his girlfriend's 10-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a car trunk for five hours has been charged with capital murder. Trevor Marquis Rowe of Lubbock was arrested Tuesday night for the death of Marion Jester-Montoya. He was jailed in Lubbock County on $2 million bond. Police say the 27-year-old man called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report an infant not breathing and that he was stopping his car to begin resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
BC-US-FIREWORK-SCHOOL-EVACUATED
2 arrested after firework ignited inside Houston-area school
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say two students have been arrested after being charged with felony arson for allegedly igniting a firework inside a Houston-area high school cafeteria and causing several injuries. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday that the students were charged with arson because they intentionally caused an explosion within the school. Officials said four students suffered minor injuries when an aerial firework was set off in the cafeteria at Klein Forest High School in Klein, Texas, around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities have not released the names of the arrested students because they are juveniles.
BORDER WALL-FUNDRAISER
Court to decide if private border wall can go next to river
HOUSTON (AP) — For Tommy Fisher, a federal court hearing set for Thursday next to the U.S.-Mexico border could result in his company getting a chance to prove it can build President Donald Trump's signature border wall faster and better than the government. For environmentalists and some landowners in South Texas, the hearing could clear the way for a project that they say will worsen erosion, push floodwaters onto their properties or into Mexico, and violate international treaties. A federal judge in the South Texas city of McAllen is soon expected to decide whether to lift a temporary restraining order against a project to build a privately funded border wall next to the Rio Grande.
AP-EU-GREECE-US-TOURIST'S-KILLING
Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist's beating death
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. It is to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim's family to familiarize himself with the case. The court on Wednesday postponed the case until Jan. 13. Six of the men, five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin, had been convicted by a first instance court last year and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison. But four have since been released. The seventh defendant, a Greek barman, had been acquitted. A public prosecutor had ordered the retrial of all seven, deeming the sentences too lenient.
AP-US-TEXAS-PUBLIC-RECORDS
Texas city paid Enrique Iglesias $485,000 for 2015 concert
MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — A city in South Texas has revealed that it used $485,000 in taxpayer money to pay singer Enrique Iglesias to perform a holiday concert in 2015. McAllen city officials have been citing exceptions in the Texas Public Information Act to conceal the terms of the contract. That changed this week when a broad transparency measure went into effect. The contract shows that McAllen provided Iglesias with a chartered flight from Guadalajara, Mexico, purchased 24 hotel rooms for two nights, and offered him a variety of sushi and sashimi. The new law makes many details of a contract between a private entity or person and government agency public.
STORE HOLDUP-POLICE SHOOTING
Investigators: Off-duty officer shoots robber in Walmart
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say an off-duty Houston police officer shot a would-be robber who was robbing a customer service clerk at gunpoint in a suburban Walmart department store on Wednesday. The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the store just outside Humble, 14 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Houston. A Harris County Sheriff's Office spokesman says the officer just happened to be in the store when she saw the holdup occurring and shot the suspect. The spokesman says the suspect was hospitalized in stable condition, and no one else was injured.
FEDERAL CORRECTIONS OFFICER SENTENCED
Ex-prison supervisor who let guard beat inmate gets prison
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A former supervisory officer at a Southeast Texas federal correctional complex has been sentenced to two years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting a correctional officer's beating of an inmate. Khristal Ford was a lieutenant at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont. According to court documents, she told a senior correctional officer in June 2017 to "take care of it" and watched as the officer entered a cell and punched an inmate in the head three times without justification.
ASSAULT-FLATULENCE
Police: Girlfriend assaulted after complaining of man's gas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Police say a Texas man accused of choking and headbutting his girlfriend because she complained about the smell of his flatulence has been jailed on an assault charge. Officers responded to a home in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Sunday afternoon following a report that Christopher Ragsdale had assaulted his girlfriend. Police say in a probable cause affidavit that the woman said Ragsdale assaulted her after she told him his gas smelled horrible. Ragsdale remains jailed Wednesday on a complaint of assault family violence.
AP-US-NATIVE-JEWELRY-KNOCKOFFS
3 plead guilty in case of Native American jewelry knockoffs
PHOENIX (AP) — Federal prosecutors say three people face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to import jewelry knockoffs from the Philippines and then misrepresent the goods as made in the United States by Native Americans. The Justice Department said Laura Marye Wesley pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Phoenix to conspiracy, wire fraud and other charges while Waleed Sarrar and Christian Coxon each pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The department said Wesley had jewelry made in the Philippines and then smuggled into the United States for sale at retail outlets. Sarrar sold misrepresented imported jewelry at his store in Scottsdale, Arizona, while Coxon made similar false claims involving his store in San Antonio, Texas.