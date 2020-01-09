Lufkin woman pleads guilty to stealing $69,710 worth of checks from business

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin woman who stole seven checks totaling $69,710 from the JD Timber Company back in November of 2017 pleaded guilty to forgery of a financial instrument on Tuesday.
As part of the plea agreement, Chelsea Blue Jessica Jones, 48, will serve two years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
Jones pleaded to the charge in Judge Bob Inselmann/s Judicial District Court on Tuesday.
When Jones was arrested, she was charged with third-degree felony forgery of a financial instrument and third-degree felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000.
According to the arrest affidavit, an employee with JD Timber Co called the sheriff's office on Nov. 13, 2017, and reported the theft of several paychecks.
The employee told the sheriff's office that the company has a mailbox attached to the front of the building where employees can pick up their paychecks after normal business hours. She said that seven checks totaling $69,710 were stolen from the mailbox on Nov. 3, 2017.
The ACSO detective who obtained the arrest warrant said that he started the investigation by reviewing the surveillance video. The video allegedly shows a woman, who was later identified as Jones, approach the mailbox and steal the checks.
Jones allegedly cashed one of the checks at M&B Grocery in Lufkin on Nov. 14. The recipient had been altered from Diamond Trucking in the amount of $18,350 to Chelsea Jones in the amount of $652.42.
After the ACSO detective located Jones and questioned her, she admitted to taking the checks from JD Timber Co. and cashing the altered check at M&B Grocery for $652.42, the affidavit stated.
The detective also received evidence from the Lufkin Police Department that was related to the case. An LPD officer found a bag that belonged to Jones, and after he got permission to search the bag, he found a notebook with written notes related to the theft case, the affidavit stated.
One of the notes referred to Diamond E Trucking and had the routing and account number of the check that was altered, the affidavit stated.
