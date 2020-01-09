Nacogdoches ISD seeks input about qualities, expectations of future district superintendent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Before Nacogdoches Independent School District hires its next superintendent, it wants to know what qualities it should seek in its district’s next leader.
The district has created a survey that will help form a profile of the district’s strengths and weaknesses and create interview questions to be used during the hiring process.
The responses are anonymous and go directly to Arrow Education Services, the consulting firm assisting in the superintendent search process. The search firm will then share with the board of trustees common themes generated by the survey.
The survey will remain live through Friday, Jan. 17. If you’d like to fill out the NISD survey, you can do so by visiting the district’s website.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Les Linebarger and NISD Board chair, G.W. Neal, about the survey’s importance.
