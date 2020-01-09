Police: Investigation reveals car was in race when it hit, killed Lufkin woman on New Year’s Eve

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department has completed the investigation into the fatal traffic accident that occurred in the 2800 block of Park St on December 31st, 2019. During the course of the investigation, officers discovered there were two vehicles racing westbound on Park St during the collision that caused the death of Kerrie Qualls of Lufkin, Tx. The vehicles involved were a red 2016 Hyundai Accent driven by Christopher Session and a white 2013 Chrysler driven by Jimmy Watts of Nacogdoches, Tx. Based on information developed during the course of the investigation, investigators were able to determine that Kerrie Qualls was standing in the roadway to observe the race when she was struck by the 2013 Chrysler driven by Watts. Investigators obtained warrants of arrest for Jimmy Watts and Christopher Session for Felony 2 Racing. Both suspects have been arrested on the warrants and taken to the Nacogdoches County Jail.