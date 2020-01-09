Sales manager at Lufkin computer business shares tips to prevent hacking

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Gregg Abbot met with the Domestic Terrorism Task Force to discuss prevention strategies against domestic terrorism, specifically cyber attacks.
As well as strong cyber practices. Charlie Free, the sales manager at DP Solutions in Lufkin, shared some prevention tips so you don’t get hacked on your personal device.
“You have to do something. You have to click a link; you have to download something, so if an email is not from someone that you know that you’re not expecting just delete it,” Free said. “The worst thing you can do is start the conversation with them.”
Free said hackers will try to call you claiming to be a company or send emails requesting that you click a link.
“People are getting phone calls,” Free said. “People are representing that they’re calling from a reputable company and that almost never happens.”
He reminded people that software companies won’t reach out to you.
“Microsoft is not going to call you and instigate a conversation with you about your home computer," Free said. “They charge money for you to call them so they’re not going to be calling you.”
The Texas Department of Information says strong cyber practices include hovering over hyperlinks in emails to verify they are going to the anticipated site, checking the email sender name against the sender’s email address, and using unique strong passwords for all your accounts.
Free said that if your router has a firewall built into it, make sure that it is turned on and active.
“A good home base firewall. Make sure your Windows firewall is turned on,” said Free. “It’s much more difficult to actually hack a computer than you would think.”
Free said that people are getting more involved with technology later in life and to remember, unless you ordered something or you recognize an email from somebody, they don’t know you and they’re just trying to get your information.
