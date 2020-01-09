Thursday’s Forecast: Cloudy and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Much warmer this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Expect scattered showers and occasional light drizzle off and on throughout the day today. A warm front is moving over us and that will help warm our temperatures into the lower 70s this afternoon with breezy south winds gusting to 20-25 mph. The patchy drizzle could continue overnight into early tomorrow morning. A First Alert Weather Day is on the way for tomorrow - mainly for the afternoon and evening. Friday will start with mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers or some patchy drizzle will be possible into the early afternoon. By late afternoon, a few thunderstorms could begin to develop, then later into the evening, a line of storms will form near I-35 and progress eastward through the late evening and overnight into early Saturday morning. Any of the thunderstorms that develop have the chance of becoming strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes. Some small hail and very heavy rainfall are possible as well. The rain ends early Saturday as the cold front moves through East Texas. Temperatures behind the front will stay in the 40s with blustery northwest winds through Saturday afternoon. More sunshine and slightly warmer for Sunday and into early next week.