US 69 S, FM 326 N: New traffic signal activated in Angelina County

Angelina County, Texas (KTRE) - The covers are down and the lights are on. TXDOT AND Texas Traffic Control System crews activated a new traffic signal in Angelina County. There is now a 2nd traffic light on US 69 South and FM 326 North, between Lufkin and Huntingdon.
“We’ve spent several months in the construction process. It is up and ready and we’re very proud to have been able to activate it today,” TXDOT Spokesperson Rhonda Oats said.
There are signs and lighted message boards throughout that area to alert motorists of the new signal.
“We really just want people to pay attention and be careful. Reduce your speed, when you are coming up on a traffic signal,” Oats said. "Watch your rear view mirror for those people who may not be aware of the signal there. Watch ahead of you for people who may not be aware of it.”
Local business owners say that the area was very dangerous before the traffic light was installed.
“For my husband, he grew up on farm road and he said he was scared whenever he first started driving, because it was hard getting out there and there were a lot of accidents,” Owner of “In the Stix” April Sanches explained.
According to April, now that the light has been activated, it has brought us more business already. She noticed that people were slowing down and acknowledging that the restaurant was there.
Police will monitor the light and tickets will be enforced to violators.
“Watch for the caution lights and be aware,” Sanches says. "Because they are here now and if you’re not paying attention, you will rear end someone.”
According to Rhonda Oats, due to the increased truck traffic and new commercial business in the area, the new traffic signal will be beneficial to motorists.
"It will take a few days for drivers to get acclimated to that signal, but it will be just fine if we really stay alert.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.