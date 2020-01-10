AC Roadrunners conclude North Zone play Saturday against TVCC

AC Roadrunners conclude North Zone play Saturday against TVCC
By Caleb Beames | January 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 3:06 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina Roadrunnners have been tested early and are hoping that test pays off on conference play.

After 17 games the team is 9-8 on the year. The Roadrunners have played the 3rd toughest schedule in the NJCAA.

The team will host Trinity Valley on Saturday in what is their last game against a North Zone team. So far, they are 4-2 in conference play.

Tip off is 4 pm. The game is proceeded by the AC women hosting Bossier Parish at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.