Amarillo man sentenced to 150 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A judge sentenced an Amarillo man to 150 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for sexual assault of a child.
According to a news release, 34-year-old Joseph Anthony Johnson was convicted and sentenced today for two counts of sexual assault of a child.
Johnson was originally placed on eight years probation for the offenses, but the case went to trial after the State said he violated his community supervision seven times.
During the trial, witnesses testified on his failure to follow required probation conditions and participate in the court-ordered Sex Offender Therapy program.
Judge Stuart Messer found that he had violated the terms of his community supervision and convicted him to two separate counts of sexual assault of a child.
“This defendant’s consecutive 75-year sentence is what justice looks like in the 100th Judicial District,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle, “With these stacked sentences, the defendant will not even be eligible for parole until he is 104-years-old. With the tools available to us as prosecutors, this is the best outcome possible for both the victim and society.”
Judge Messer also ordered that the prison sentences run consecutively, resulting in a total of 150 years in prison.
