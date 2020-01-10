Amazon Echo guides users through CPR steps after you call 911

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One technology company has collaborated with the American Heart Association to provide users with basic CPR instruction and warning signs of a heart attack. Pinnacle Senior Living in Lufkin will be implementing the technology.
They are in homes across the U.S. The Amazon Echo is helping to save lives when users enable the skill in the Alexa app.
“Because when we get disturbed and something goes awry, sometimes we won’t remember the steps,” said Jerri Turner, wellness director at Pinnacle. “So if you have the Echo dot, or Alexa, you can just ask it to perform and then it will help you remember what you’re supposed to do and possibly be life saving.”
The first step is to dial 9-1-1. And then you can say, "Alexa, ask American Heart...how do I perform CPR?”
“The first step is you’re going to call 9-1-1, always. That is the first step. And then you’ll go to your patient and ask ‘are you alright, are you okay?’ Find out if they are unconscious,” said Turner. “And then you’d start, listen and see if they have any breaths. Find your placement and then 30 compressions to two breaths.”
It’s simple and gives adequate steps.
“And if you follow what it tells you to do, you can’t go wrong. And anyone could do it. A child could do it,” said Turner.
The Pinnacle is going to have them placed throughout their facility.
“You can be an ER nurse and not know, well you’ll know, but just not think and this can prompt you. It’s verbal cuing is what it is,” said Turner.
In a time when technology sometimes causes frustration and confusion, Turner expressed her appreciation.
“I think this is a real positive note where it comes to technology, you know, to save someone’s life,” said Turner.
The American Heart Association wants to remind people that the Echo is not intended to be used in place of calling 9-1-1, which should be the first step in an emergency. But it can be a good resource until first responders arrive.
