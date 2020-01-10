City Council approves of a new generator for Lufkin Police Department

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, Lufkin City Council voted to approve a new back-up generator for the Lufkin Police Department.
They received grant money of $40,000 from Deep East Texas Council of Governments (DETCOG) to upgrade the generator that gives back-up power for their communication center.
Members of the LPD say the communication center is the heart of public safety for both police, fire and ems units.
It is important for them to have this critical link— because quick response times will help them provide better care for the people of the community.
Director of Public Safety Gerald Williamson says, "It will allow us to tie our communications center and information technologies together in a more robust manner, because now everything is computerized. Our radios are all computerized and we have to have that seamless transfer of power, if the power were to go out in the city.”
According to Director Williamson, the previous generator is an older model, which is a lot smaller. The new generator should be up and running within the next few months.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.