Despite loss to Islander, SFA still at top of SLC standings

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The SFA Men’s basketball team could be in first place of the Southland Conference but after a tough 73-72 loss to Texas A&M Corpus Christi, the team is in a three way tie for first place.
“I was disapointed to lose this game,” SFA Head Coach Kyle Keller said. “The sky is not falling. I am not going to overreact to this and go jump off a cliff. We have over exceeded all of our expectations so far. We are not going to change everything we do.”
SFA is 13-3 on the year with 10 new players in the rotation. At 4-1 in conference with 15 conference games to go the team is in a good spot to get at least a one game bye in the Southland Tournament. SFA has a bye this Saturday and then they hot the road to Conway Arkansas to take on Central Arkansas Wednesday night. Keller said this will not be a pleasant bye week.
“I leave at 5 am Thursday to go recruiting so I won’t get much sleep,” Keller said. “I am not going to get much rest. Saturday is not going to be much fun for the guys when we get back together. I think it will be a long day of practice for the guys. Film session will not be a lot fun for them like it has been around here. There will not be a lot of hooting and hollering like there has been. I would think they would be most apt to listen.”
Keller is hoping the team can rebound from this game.
“I have challenged our staff and players to not get comfortable,” Keller said. “This whole week was about growing and the opponent being us but they are 18-22 year old kids and I don’t know who talks to them. We have to go back and look at things.”
