Despite loss to Islander, SFA still at top of SLC standings

“I leave at 5 am Thursday to go recruiting so I won’t get much sleep,” Keller said. “I am not going to get much rest. Saturday is not going to be much fun for the guys when we get back together. I think it will be a long day of practice for the guys. Film session will not be a lot fun for them like it has been around here. There will not be a lot of hooting and hollering like there has been. I would think they would be most apt to listen.”