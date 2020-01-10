First Alert: Severe weather likely tonight before clearing skies return this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in place for all of our KTRE viewing from now until the pre-dawn hours on Saturday since severe weather is likely to impact our part of the state late this evening and continuing through the overnight hours.
Damaging winds will be our main severe threat, but a few embedded tornadoes could spin up within the main line of thunderstorms that make their way into our part of the state.
Since this will be an overnight storm event, it is vital that you have a way to get the warnings that are issued where you live tonight. Make sure you know your safe place and act quickly, should a tornado warning come down for your specific area.
In addition to the threat for severe weather, heavy rainfall is also a distinct possibility, with one-to-two inches of rain on the agenda.
The weekend is shaping up to be much drier and brighter as westerly winds usher in some of that drier, cooler air during the day on Saturday. We will start the day with clouds, but sunshine should return by the afternoon.
Sunday looks great as we will get a calm day with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.
However, a retreating warm front and upper level disturbances moving overhead will quickly bring back the clouds and some wet weather for several days next week.
