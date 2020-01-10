First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday afternoon, through overnight hours

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - First Alert Weather Day continues for Friday afternoon and through the overnight hours.
A strong storm system is now pushing into the Lone Star State and the risks for severe weather are increasing. A moderate risk for severe thunderstorms reaches almost all of East Texas from Crocket to Lufkin to San Augustine and all areas north of that line.
Tornadoes and damaging winds will be the main threat.
There will be two windows of opportunity for severe thunderstorm development. The first will be in the early to late afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms could develop and turn quickly severe. This will not be widespread and much of East Texas will miss out on the afternoon development.
The second window for opportunity will be during the evening and this will be widespread across all of East Texas. A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will develop near the I-35 corridor and move into East Texas this evening with the threat of damaging straight-line winds in excess of 70-80 mph and embedded tornadoes within the line of storms.
This line will push through overnight and move out of the area by early Saturday morning. Skies will clear with much cooler temperatures behind the cold front Saturday afternoon.
This is a good time to plan for the chances of significant severe storms. Make sure batteries are charged in case power is interrupted. Please make sure you know where your Tornado Safe Spot is...Yes, the Smallest, Windowless, Interior room in your home.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.