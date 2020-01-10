NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We are just hours away from our first significant severe weather outbreak to hit East Texas in quite some time. That is why we have a First Alert Weather Day in place right now through the overnight hours.
This First Alert Weather Day will last through the overnight hours until a line of intense thunderstorms crosses the Sabine River and exits the state of Texas by the pre-dawn hours on Saturday.
We do have parts of our KTRE viewing area now in a ‘high’ risk for severe weather. This is a level 3 out of 4 on our severe storm risk scale. This red shaded area stretches along a Crockett to Lufkin to San Augustine line and goes for areas along and north of that line. Everyone else in the medium risk, which is a level 3 out of 4.
It should be noted that this higher risk area does not necessarily mean the storms in the red area will be more intense. It just means the odds or likelihood of severe weather in this risk area is slightly higher.
Damaging winds will be our overall, main concern. Within this line of damaging winds, an embedded tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Due to the amount of wind energy and shear in the atmosphere, we have raised the tornado assessment from the medium to high category.
Here is the latest timeline on when these storms should impact your area. Areas from Alto to Crockett and over toward Nacogdoches and Lufkin should see the main line arrive between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Areas in the Sabine National Forest should then be on the receiving end of these storms between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.
Since this will be an overnight storm event, it is vital that you have a way to get the warnings that are issued where you live tonight. Make sure you know your safe place and act quickly, should a tornado warning come down for your specific area.
We recommend that you download our free, KTRE First Alert weather mobile app. Click here to download it for iPhone users and here for Android users. By setting up your home location, you will get notified about any severe weather warnings that may be issued where you live. It is vital you have a way to get the weather warnings where you live tonight since these storms will be racing through East Texas when many of you will be sleeping.
First Alert ThunderCall is a great tool to have as well. We will call you if a WARNING is issued for your address. You can sign up for ThunderCall here.
In addition to the threat of severe weather, we will receive one-to-two inches of rainfall before the storm system exits stage left by Saturday morning.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.